VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,304 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,697 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10,728.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,025 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,099 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 963,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,182,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

