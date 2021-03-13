VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 526.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 52,640 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 240.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,271,000.

MOAT opened at $68.63 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.41.

