Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $31,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 39,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.05. 236,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $144.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.