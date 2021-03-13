Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $6,162,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $143.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $144.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

