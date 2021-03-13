Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.69 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

