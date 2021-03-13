Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.33. 128,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,392,526. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11.

