Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,252,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,267 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $112,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

