Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,737. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

