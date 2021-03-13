Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,019 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $23,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $91.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

