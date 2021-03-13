Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,866,000 after acquiring an additional 287,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,086,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,633,000 after acquiring an additional 234,191 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,796 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,209,000 after acquiring an additional 629,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $83,320,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.53 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.