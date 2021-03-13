Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,586. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.26 and a 200 day moving average of $251.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

