Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,397 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,784,000 after buying an additional 366,219 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,071,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,397,000 after buying an additional 289,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after buying an additional 275,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.85. 244,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,704. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $363.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

