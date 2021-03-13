Veil (VEIL) Price Up 31.9% Over Last 7 Days

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Veil has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $488.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

