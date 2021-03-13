Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,559,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,482,559. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

