Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,401 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE UL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.13. 1,811,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

