Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

NYSE T traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,111,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,623,867. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $212.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

