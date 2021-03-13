Verge (XVG) Trading Up 25.6% This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Verge has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $428.97 million and $27.32 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.88 or 0.00379129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,436,664,049 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.