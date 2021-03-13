VeriCoin Trading Up 2.1% This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $587,538.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0882 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,067.71 or 0.99668206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00031409 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00079296 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000991 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003179 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,515,077 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.