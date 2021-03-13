Veritable L.P. Acquires 1,852 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $171.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $174.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.81.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

