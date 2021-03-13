Veritable L.P. Boosts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $69,628,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.60. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $283,260.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,032.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,632 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

