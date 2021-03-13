Veritable L.P. Boosts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $69,628,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GoDaddy stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.60. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.
In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $283,260.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,032.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,632 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
