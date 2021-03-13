Veritable L.P. Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

RTX stock opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.66. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

