Veritable L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after acquiring an additional 268,268 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $121.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.13. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

