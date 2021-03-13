Veritable L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 353.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 142.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,359,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock opened at $333.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $344.17.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.29.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.