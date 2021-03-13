Veritable L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

COST opened at $323.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.89. The company has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $276.34 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

