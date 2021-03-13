Veritable L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,800,000 after buying an additional 117,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,077,000 after buying an additional 769,010 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,397,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,946,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,987,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,303,000 after buying an additional 53,662 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

