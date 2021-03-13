Veritable L.P. Decreases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Ball by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ball by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

BLL traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,916. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

