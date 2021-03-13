Veritable L.P. Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

