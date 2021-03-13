Veritable L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $504.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

