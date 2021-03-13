Veritable L.P. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

Shares of MCO opened at $291.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.16 and a 200 day moving average of $280.12. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

