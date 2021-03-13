Veritable L.P. Increases Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 201,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Five Below by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.74.

FIVE stock opened at $190.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $201.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.53.

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

