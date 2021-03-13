Veritable L.P. Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 425.5% in the third quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.78.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $169.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.