Veritable L.P. Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.16. 7,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,770. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $179.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

