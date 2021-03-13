Veritable L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 25,381 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 37.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 943,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 313,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 467,209 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.