Veritable L.P. Purchases 8,622 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.16. 34,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,676. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average of $94.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

