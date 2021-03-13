Veritable L.P. Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,225 shares of company stock worth $7,154,278 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.35.

ILMN opened at $405.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $440.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.