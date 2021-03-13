Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $1,907,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $213.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.15 and its 200 day moving average is $202.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

