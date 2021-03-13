Veritable L.P. Sells 10,274 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $88.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

