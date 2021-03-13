Veritable L.P. Sells 354 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Humana by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Humana by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Humana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

NYSE:HUM opened at $406.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.40. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

