Veritable L.P. Sells 4,008 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $211.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.