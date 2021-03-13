Veritable L.P. Sells 915 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $121.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

