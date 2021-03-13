Veritable L.P. Sells 926 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after purchasing an additional 677,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $391,992,000 after buying an additional 427,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $168.46 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.50. The company has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.47.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

