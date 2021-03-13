Veritable L.P. Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Intuit by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,494,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $393.00. 38,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,987. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.84 and its 200-day moving average is $357.79. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.