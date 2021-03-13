Veritable L.P. Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $441.09 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $485.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

