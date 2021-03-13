Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,710,753.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $492,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 161,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 39,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 166,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,253,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,694,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.