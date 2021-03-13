Viberate One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.31 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Viberate has a market cap of $15.52 million and $3.31 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate token can currently be purchased for $0.0793 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Viberate has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00048453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.54 or 0.00644900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00066120 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00024929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00036327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Viberate Token Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,809,794 tokens. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viberate

