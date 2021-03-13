VideoCoin (VID) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.64 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 92.8% against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $50.86 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,531,204 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

