VideoCoin (VID) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.64 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 92.8% against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $50.86 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aeternity (AE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Axiom (AXIOM) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
VideoCoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “
Buying and Selling VideoCoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.