VINchain (VIN) One Day Volume Tops $362,103.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, VINchain has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $362,103.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.13 or 0.00664037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00066290 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00037442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

