VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million.

VTGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,876. The stock has a market cap of $332.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,550,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,703,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Further Reading: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.