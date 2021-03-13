Vitae Price Hits $4.79 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for about $4.79 or 0.00007782 BTC on exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $93.19 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vitae has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

