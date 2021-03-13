Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Vital Farms stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

